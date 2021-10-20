Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur

Premium
A portion of the under-construction flyover in the Kalamna area of Maharashtra's Nagpur collapsed
1 min read . 06:05 AM IST Livemint

At least 10 girders of the bridge between two columns were reportedly fell near Mahakalkar Sabha Gruha near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Kalmna ring road

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A portion of the under-construction flyover in the Kalamna area of Maharashtra's Nagpur collapsed on Tuesday. 

A portion of the under-construction flyover in the Kalamna area of Maharashtra's Nagpur collapsed on Tuesday. 

At least 10 girders of the bridge between two columns were reportedly fell near Mahakalkar Sabha Gruha near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Kalmna ring road.

At least 10 girders of the bridge between two columns were reportedly fell near Mahakalkar Sabha Gruha near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Kalmna ring road.

According to the police,  the incident occurred at 9.15 pm and no casualty has been reported so far. The bridge will connect MB town to Kalamna market.

According to the police,  the incident occurred at 9.15 pm and no casualty has been reported so far. The bridge will connect MB town to Kalamna market.

"The girder suddenly caved in and collapsed on to the road from the pillar. The bridge is being constructed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)," an official said.

"The girder suddenly caved in and collapsed on to the road from the pillar. The bridge is being constructed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)," an official said.

More details are awaited in the matter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

‘Pleasure to showcase our progress’: Serum CEO thanks M ...

Premium

IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave fund, return to H ...

Premium

India opposes penalty for delay in WTO notifications

Premium

Expert panel set up to chalk out a comprehensive tobacc ...

More details are awaited in the matter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

‘Pleasure to showcase our progress’: Serum CEO thanks M ...

Premium

IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave fund, return to H ...

Premium

India opposes penalty for delay in WTO notifications

Premium

Expert panel set up to chalk out a comprehensive tobacc ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!