Maharashtra posts 8,992 new Covid cases, 200 deaths; Mumbai sees 600 new cases

Maharashtra recorded 8,992 cases of novel coronavirus within 24 hours, showed a bulletin from Maharashtra Public Health Department on Friday. The state saw 200 deaths due to Covid-19 during the day, which took the case fatality rate to 2.03 per cent. The cumulative Covid-19 toll in the state stands at 1,25,034 deaths.

The state saw 10,458 Covid-19 patients recovering from the infection on Friday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 59,00,440. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 96.08 per cent. There are 1,12,231 active cases in the Maharashtra, as of now.

Out of 4,35,65,119 laboratory samples examined until day, 61,40,968 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently there are 6,27,243 patients in home quarantine and 4,756 patients in institutional quarantine.

In state capital Mumbai, 600 new Covid-19 cases were recorded within the last 24 hours, as per data available with BMC. While 13 patients lost their lives to the virus, a total of 566 patients recovered from it during the day, taking the city's recovery rate to 96 per cent. There remains 7,731 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

The financial capital of India has seen 7,26,637 Covid-19 cases in total, so far, and 15,599 deaths due to the pandemic. A total of 7,00,974 patients in the city have recovered from the virus. The doubling rate in Mumbai is 892 days.

A total of 74,62,558 Covid-19 tests have been done since the pandemic began, of which 39,075 have been done in the past day.

During a press briefing earlier today, Union Health Ministry said that Maharashtra at 21 per cent accounts for second highest addition to total cases of COVID-19 in the country last week, second only to Kerala, 32 per cent.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics