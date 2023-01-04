Maharashtra: Power sector employees on three-day strike from today

Maharashtra power companies are staging agitations for the last two weeks and on Monday, around 15,000 employees protested outside the office of the collector of Thane.
Maharashtra power sector employees will go on three-day strike against the privatization of power companies from today, Wednesday. Maharashtra Rajya Karmachari, Adhikari, and Abhiyanta Sangharsh Samiti, which is an action committee of power company unions has called the strike.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Krushan Bhoir, general secretary of Maharashtra State Electricity Workers' Federation, “More than 30 unions of drivers, wiremen, engineers, and other employees have come together to thwart the attempt of privatization in the state-owned power companies."
The state-owned power companies include Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (Mahavitaran), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan), and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Co Ltd (Mahanirmiti).
For the last two to three weeks, the employees of these power companies are staging agitations and on Monday, around 15,000 employees protested outside the office of the collector of Thane.
"Nearly 86,000 employees, officers, and engineers of the three power companies, along with 42,000 contract employees and security guards will go on a 72-hour strike starting Wednesday to protest against privatization," Bhoir said.
Adani Electricity Navi Mumbai Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Transmission has applied for a parallel license of power distribution to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). The company wants a parallel license under the jurisdiction of Mahavitaran in the Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Taloja, and Uran areas.
Rejection of this parallel license request is one of the main demands of the protesting employees of the power companies. Bhoir said that the MERC should not give the subsidiary the license to make a profit in Bhandup in eastern Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.
"There are no financial demands in this agitation, but we want these power companies owned by people of the state to survive. These should not be sold to private capitalists who intend to only make a profit," Bhoir said.
