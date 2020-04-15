Maharashtra prepares to ease lock down in green and orange zones

MUMBAI: Even as the Union home ministry on Wednesday allowed for select activities to resume across states from 20 April, the Maharashtra government has earmarked zones and is preparing a blueprint to lift the lock down partially in some zones, according to government officials.

The lock down could be completely lifted in green zones and orange zones. Green zones are areas where there have been no coronavirus cases and orange zones are regions with up to 15 coronavirus positive people. Green zones include Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Nanded, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Orange zones cover Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Osmanabaad, Beed, Jalna among others.

"We are aware of the home ministry's order but there are no instructions from the state government on lifting the lockdown yet. However, if the lockdown is lifted, we need to be more responsible and cautious. We have to maintain our green zone status. We will not be opening our borders to people from outside for now," said Dr. Vipin Itankar, district collector, Nanded.

The Maharashtra government has already appointed a seven-member cabinet committee under the leadership of deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar to formulate a revival plan for the state economy. The committee may consider three main issues to improve the economic condition after lifting of the lockdown.

One is logistics, because thousands of trucks which transport goods from one district to another are stopped from plying in the middle of their transit. Also, for taking care of farming equipment, and the basic raw materials for small industries either in green zones or orange ones, it is important that the transporters are not blocked. The problem is that the green zones are not allowing any transporter from outside to enter their territory to prevent coronavirus.

Even if any transport happens from green zones to another district with infection, the same truck cannot come back to the green zone. The government has very stringent rules on inter-district and even inter-tehsil movements of people and goods. These logistics issues will need to be resolved as per the committee's recommendations.

Secondly, there is a manpower issue. Labourers for small industries are not available. Small industries have many migrant workers, many of whom are either not coming to work or waiting to return to their villages. They are not sure about safety and healthcare facilities in the green zones and the orange zones because these zones are typically far away from the main cities. The government may consider setting up some testing and proper medical facilities at some locations where farming and small industries activities are predominant.

The other issue is the guarantee of selling the products. One has to ensure that the transactions for the produced goods from farms and small industries do not get hindered due to the district-wise and state-wise lockdown. The committee may look into this critical issue to ensure that delivery of goods happen at the right price and at the right time. Otherwise, the economy cannot be revived.

The committee should consult with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) before making any recommendation for resuming activities in the green or orange zones.

According to a state government officials, farmers and small industries are naturally worried about jobs. Companies and other bodies which manage and employ these people working in agricultural farms and small industries are also coming under stress due to prolonged revenue losses and increasing inability to repay their loans to banks.

In a report, Care Ratings said that agriculture and manufacturing of essential goods will benefit the most from the revised guidelines. "This has to be looked at in line with opening up of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee), free movement of essential goods, ration shops to remain open and no restriction on opening up of the establishments for manufacturing the essential goods," Care said.

The free movement of essential commodities only is a positive thing for easing supply bottlenecks. This will ensure that record agriculture production in the country reaches the markets and ease food inflationary concerns. Opening up of delivery of essential goods via e-commerce channels is a positive for that sector.