AURANGABAD : A primary section school teacher in Aurangabad tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, prompting the Aurangabad civic body to shut down the school temporarily.

The teacher from Saraswati Bhuwan School tested positive for the infection on 21 December.

As a precautionary measure, it was decided that the school shall remain shut till Monday (December 27), the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) official said.

"The teacher has mild symptoms and is home-quarantined. The RT-PCR test of those who came in his contact were conducted by the administration. As a precautionary measure we have shut the school till Monday," AMC's deputy commissioner Santosh Tengle said.

Education officer Ramnath Thode said, "We have collected over 300 swabs from the school. The reports are awaited now."

