Maharashtra's Pune district has reported 12,377 new cases in a span of just 24 hours. The district has also reported 87 deaths in the same time span, according to ANI.

With the sharp rise in cases, the current active case load in the district stands at 98,422. The death toll in the district has risen to 10,710.

Due to acute shortage of Remdisivir drug in Pune district, the administration has ordered that hospitals will have to make the drug available for Covid-19 patients. The drug is used to treat critical Covid-19 patients. The district has also launched a dedicated helpline to ensure the smooth distribution of the anti-viral drug.

Due to the shortage of Remdesivir injections in Pune city, the administration has issued a notification stating that the drug will not be sold over-the-counter.

Authorities have also started a new helpline for those who need Remdesivir.

"Those who need the drug can call on 020-26123371 or call 1077," tweeted Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation

Maharashtra with as many as 63,294 new infections and 349 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 34,07,245.

There are now 5,65,587 active cases in the state. A total of 27,82,161 recoveries and 57,987 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Out of the total active cases, 91,100 were reported from Mumbai, 74,335 from Thane, and 1,09,590 from Pune.

The state capital Mumbai reported 9,989 new cases. Nagpur district has also reported over 7,200 cases in a single day. The district also reported 63 deaths in 24 hours.

With 34,008 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the state is 81.65%.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting via video conferencing with the state COVID19 Task Force, discussions regarding various issues including availability of beds, use of Remdesivir, and imposition of restrictions took place, the Chief Minister's Office informed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via