Pune farmer becomes crorepati by selling tomatoes. Read here to know the entire story2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:58 AM IST
A farmer in Maharashtra's Pune district has earned over ₹2.8 crore by selling tomatoes. He aims to earn ₹3.5 crore with a stock of 4000 crates.
A farmer from Maharashtra's Pune district claimed an earning of more than ₹2.8 crore by selling tomatoes amid the soaring tomato prices across the country. Ishwar Gayakar, along with his wife, aims to reach an even higher target of ₹3.5 crore with around 4000 crates of tomatoes still available on their farm.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×