In a recent relief for consumers, the Centre has reduced the wholesale price of tomatoes from ₹90 to ₹80 per kg in several cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Patna. The changes took effect from July 16 through the National Agriculture Cooperation Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Consumer Cooperation Federation (NCCF), aiming to alleviate the burden of high tomato prices. The changes in tomato prices will be expanded to more cities depending upon the prevailing market price at the current locations. Previously on July 14, the rates of tomatoes were revised to ₹90 per kg.

