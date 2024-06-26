Maharashtra’s Pune reports first Zika virus case this year, civic body issues advisory

Zika virus case in Maharashtra's Pune: A doctor said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued an advisory to citizens, urging them to keep their surroundings clean to prevent any potential outbreak.

Maharashtra news: Doctor and his teen daughter, both residents of Erandwane in Pune, tested positive for Zika virus infection, becoming the first two cases in the city this year, officials said on Monday.
Maharashtra news: Doctor and his teen daughter, both residents of Erandwane in Pune, tested positive for Zika virus infection, becoming the first two cases in the city this year, officials said on Monday.

Two cases of Zika virus infection were reported in Pune, Maharashtra for the first time this year, an official said. A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter reportedly tested positive for the Zika virus.

“A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter, who live in the Erandwane area of Pune city, were found positive for the Zika virus. Both were discharged from the hospital,” Assistant Health Officer at Pune Municipal Corporation, Rajesh Dighe, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Dighe said that a sample from the doctor was first sent to NIV Pune after symptoms were seen in the patients. The report was received on June 21.

“Later, a sample of his family was also sent for testing; the daughter reported being positive for the virus, while other family members have tested negative for the virus,” he added.

Meanwhile, a health official of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) told PTI that although no other suspected cases have been found in the area, the authorities have started taking precautionary steps like fogging and fumigation to curb the breeding of mosquitoes.

Pune civic body issues advisory

Following the detection of these cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) visited the area and conducted a thorough inspection.

"They have issued an advisory to citizens, urging them to keep their surroundings clean to prevent any potential outbreak," the doctor said. He added that the PMC has taken precautionary measures, including fumigation, to prevent the spread of the virus.

 

The PMC is urging citizens to follow the guidelines and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the Zika virus. They have assured that they are closely monitoring the situation and taking the necessary measures to control the spread of the virus in the city, ANI reported.

The official said, “We have started the general public awareness in the area and given instructions to monitor the health of pregnant women in the area. Zika does not lead to serious complications in general, but in case a pregnant woman gets infected, it may cause microcephaly in the foetus.”

What is Zika virus?

Dr Rajesh Dighe explained that the Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also transmits diseases like dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

