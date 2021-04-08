Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urging them for transfer of ventilator beds from the states where the coronavirus situation is under control.

"If surge in new cases continues, we could have a dearth of ventilator beds. I have written to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting the transfer of ventilators beds from the states where COVID-19 is under control," Mohol told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 10,907 new coronavirus cases in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, its overall case count reached 6,04,037, a health official said.

The death toll due to the virus mounted to 10,402as 62 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

"Of these new cases, 5,651 are in areas located within the PuneMunicipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has grown to 3,05,372 now. However, 4,361 patients recovered and got discharge from hospitals," he said.

With 2,784 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, the Covid-19 tally there stands at 1,58,768, the official said.

As Maharashtra is witnessing a continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, he said: "We are continuously trying to increase the number of beds. The number of beds is sufficient in the current situation but if it goes on like this, then there will be a shortage. We are making more efforts for procuring ventilator beds."

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases and 322 fatalities.

