Maharashtra, Punjab and three other states continued to report high number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday. According to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare, five states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — accounted for 71.10% of the total infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The western state alone recorded 61.8% of the daily new cases. At least 17,864 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.

Kerala witnessed second highest daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,970 fresh cases. However, the southern state has been reporting a consistently declining trend over the last month. At least 1,463 tested positive for novel coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday.

"Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4% of India's total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60 per cent," the ministry highlighted.

India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since 13 December. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country reached 2.34 lakh.

Six states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — accounted for 86.7% of the new deaths on Wednesday. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 87. Punjab followed with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported 15 deaths.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers of various states to discuss rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. During the meeting, Modi said, "We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps," according to ANI.

