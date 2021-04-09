"The state government decided to resume the local train services as people were losing out on their jobs. Now that the services have resumed, it is again starting to get crowded. Because of this, Covid cases have started increasing again. Local should be shut down completely or the restrictions imposed on local trains should be reinstated as in the past. The state government is considering implementing some restrictions," said Vijay Wadettiwar, the minister of state.

