Amidst the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Central Railway has decided to increase the price of platform tickets at some key stations under its Nagpur and Bhusawal divisions to avoid overcrowding.

The platform tickets are priced at ₹50 at Nagpur station and ₹30 at Betul, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Wardha station in Nagpur division, the official said.

Currently, the prices of platform tickets have already been raised in Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Badnera, Madgaon, Shegaon, Akola, Amravati and Khandwa stations in Bhusawal divisions. In these areas, platform tickets are priced at ₹50.

The previous rate of a platform ticket at these stations was ₹10.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR) said the move (of raising the cost of platform tickets) has been in practice for the last many years and it is used occasionally as a short-term measure for crowd control.

"This is often done during the festive season and melas (fairs), etc before it is gradually rolled back. This time it is being used to tackle the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision has been taken in public interest," he said.

The platform ticket price hike will be applicable till June 10 in Bhusawal division and till June 8 in Nagpur division.

Earlier this month, the CR had increased the platform ticket cost to ₹50 at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

