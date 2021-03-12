OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Railways hikes price of platform tickets in 2 more divisions amid Covid


Amidst the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Central Railway has decided to increase the price of platform tickets at some key stations under its Nagpur and Bhusawal divisions to avoid overcrowding.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
As of Sunday, Pune city amounts to 50% of the cases in the district, with 2,04,422 cases, of which 640 were reported on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra: Pune sees fresh curbs as Covid cases surge. Details here

1 min read . 02:30 PM IST
The meeting of foreign ministers of the 'Quad' or Quadrilateral group comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over China's military muscle flexing in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS)

Quad grouping an anchor for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific: Scott Morrison

2 min read . 02:05 PM IST
Authorities and experts have argued for years that with the growth of platform economy and opportunity at aggregating firms , there is a need for offering social security benefits to gig workers. afp

Platform cos to pay 5% of total salary paid to gig workers for social security

1 min read . 01:58 PM IST
City streets wear almost a deserted look after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati.

Maharashtra district imposes lockdown effective today as covid cases surge

1 min read . 02:03 PM IST

The platform tickets are priced at 50 at Nagpur station and 30 at Betul, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Wardha station in Nagpur division, the official said.

Currently, the prices of platform tickets have already been raised in Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Badnera, Madgaon, Shegaon, Akola, Amravati and Khandwa stations in Bhusawal divisions. In these areas, platform tickets are priced at 50.

The previous rate of a platform ticket at these stations was 10.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR) said the move (of raising the cost of platform tickets) has been in practice for the last many years and it is used occasionally as a short-term measure for crowd control.

"This is often done during the festive season and melas (fairs), etc before it is gradually rolled back. This time it is being used to tackle the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision has been taken in public interest," he said.

The platform ticket price hike will be applicable till June 10 in Bhusawal division and till June 8 in Nagpur division.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Earlier this month, the CR had increased the platform ticket cost to 50 at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

(Inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout