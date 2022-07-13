Maharashtra rain: 200 families in Nanded district shifted to safer location2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 07:12 PM IST
Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past one week, resulting in waterlogging in several areas.
As many as 200 families were shifted to safer locations in central Maharashtra's Nanded district on 13 July after the level of the Painganga river was rising owing to incessant rains, officials said.