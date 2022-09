Due to extreme rainfall in the nearby areas, all 27 gates of Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra were open to discharge water in Godavari river on Sunday.

The Jayakwadi dam supplies water to Aurangabad, Jalna and other neighbouring areas and has been brimming with water from last few days. It is also responsible to meet the water demand of the industrial regions of the two districts.This time, the amount of water discharged from the dam crossed one lakh cubic foot per second(cusec), irrigation department official told PTI.

Maharashtra has been receiving extreme rainfall from past few days. This has led many of dams in the state reach to their full capacity. Along with Jayakwadi dam, dams in Pune and Nashik also reached to their optimum level last week. Certain areas of the state were also on alert due to heavy rain by IMD last week.

The officials also informed that heavy rainfall in the upper areas of the dam and continuous inflow of water into it, resulted in the opening of all the gates of the dam. The first nine gates of the dam are lifted to a height of 3.5 feet and remaining eighteen gates were opened at a height of four feet.

According to a report from the irrigation deprtment, the dam has a water inflow of 93,771 cusec, and it was filled up to 96.86 per cent of its total storage capacity this time. Due to the high water flow and continuous rainfall, the water is being discharged at a large volume. It is being discharged at 1,08,968 cusec.

Two weeks ago, eighteen gates of the dam were lifted to release water and control flooding in the nearby areas. At that time, the inflow of water reached to 75,681 cusec from 22,455 cusec within 12 hours.

