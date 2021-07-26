Maharashtra rain: Death toll rises to 149, at least 64 missing

In Maharashtra, at least 149 died in various rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides while 64 people were missing on July 25.

According to an official statement by the Maharashtra government, 36 additional dead bodies were found in Satara and Raigad districts as rescue operations gathered pace on Sunday.

As many as 60 deaths were alone reported in Raigad, 21 in Ratnagiri, 41 in Satara, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in suburban Mumbai, and two each in Sindhudurg and Pune.

And, a total of 2,29,074 people have been evacuated from the affected districts in the Konkan region and western Maharashtra to safer places.

The Maharashtra government said five relief camps have been set up in flood-hit Chiplun city in Ratnagiri district. 25 teams of the NDRF, four teams of the SDRF, two teams of the Coast Guard, five teams of the Navy and three teams of the Army are conducting the relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced financial aid of ₹50 lakh each to Satara, Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Thane, and Sindhudurg districts. Yesterday, Thackeray visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding, and interacted with residents, businessmen and shopkeepers. He promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area. Thackeray said they will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures", and added that he will tour western Maharashtra on Monday and comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared. Heavy rains earlier this week triggered landslides in some areas of Maharashtra including the deadliest one at Taliye village in the Raigad district.

CM Thackeray also announced to set up a separate NDRF-style mechanism in all the flood-affected districts due to the recurrence of floods in the state.

Considering the repeated occurrence of these disasters, a system on the lines of the NDRF will be created in all the affected districts.



The SDRF will be further strengthened. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 25, 2021





Saying that rain, floods, water are not new to the people in the state, the Chief Minister asserted that what happened this time was unimaginable. "They (people affected by floods) could not even save their belongings due to the rapid rise of water. We will implement a proper flood management system to prevent such incidents from happening again," he said.

CM Thackeray will be visiting Western Maharashtra on Monday to assess the damage in that region after the rains.

About 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in floods and landslides affected areas across India, as heavy downpour has disrupted normal lives in several states. 34 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra alone.

