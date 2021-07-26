Maharashtra rain: Death toll rises to 149, at least 64 missing

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced financial aid of ₹50 lakh each to Satara, Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Thane, and Sindhudurg districts. Yesterday, Thackeray visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding, and interacted with residents, businessmen and shopkeepers. He promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area. Thackeray said they will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures", and added that he will tour western Maharashtra on Monday and comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared. Heavy rains earlier this week triggered landslides in some areas of Maharashtra including the deadliest one at Taliye village in the Raigad district.