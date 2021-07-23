As Maharashtra rain fury rages across the state, a total of 36 people died in the district due to landslides, 32 of them died in Talai and 4 in Sakhar Sutar Wadi. 30 people trapped, said Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector, Raigad on Thursday.

A team of NDRF has reached Mahad, around 160 km from Mumbai, and another will reach there soon, the official said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing the situation.

"Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation & relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide," Uddhav told reporters.

"NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense," he added.

However, over 1,000 people have been rescued so far.

The local administration in the district has appealed to people stranded in their homes due to landslides to come to their rooftops so that they can be spotted easily and rescued.

As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) have been deployed to the inundated areas.

As per a statement, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy by helicopter. INS Abhimanyu is also involved in relief operations.

"The local administration is appealing stranded people to come on their rooftops so that they may be visible and can be rescued rescue through boats. The search operation is also being conducted by helicopters," an official statement said.

At least five people have died in the landslides that occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district caused by incessant rains that battered the region over the last 24 hours.

District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary had on Friday informed that at least 30 people are still trapped inside.

The landslides have led to roadblocks and waterlogging that had delayed rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force last night.

Meanwhile, thousands of trucks were stuck on a national highway linking Mumbai with the southern technology hub of Bengaluru, with the road submerged in some places, another Maharashtra government official said.

Hundreds of villages and dozens of towns in the affected areas of Maharashtra were without electricity and drinking water, he said.

In neighbouring southern states of Karnataka and Telangana some rivers are overflowing, and authorities are monitoring the situation, government officials said.

Seasonal monsoon rains from June to September cause deaths and mass displacement across South Asia every year but they also deliver more than 70% of India's rainfall and are crucial for farmers.

