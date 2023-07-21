Maharashtra rain: IMD forecasts intense rains in THESE districts for next 3-4 hours2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Maharashtra rains: The administration is taking precautionary steps amid landslide incident in the state
The heavy downpour in Maharashtra has thrown the life in state out of normal with rain leading to waterlogging and services disruptions in many districts. As per the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to intense spells of rainfall is expected at isolated places in Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and ghat areas of Pune during the next 3 to 4 hours.
Maharashtra rains: Increased risk of landslides
The continued rains are increasing the risk of landslides and the administration in Mumbai shifted 100 persons to safer locations after a landslide in the Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar. During the landslide, a large tree fell on the roof of the temple located in Pitamaha Ramji Nagar, prompting N Ward authorities to decide on evacuating people as a precautionary measure.
The precautionary measures by the administration come amid 16 people lost their lives after a landslide struck a tribal hamlet in the Raigad district on Wednesday night.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the accident and said “As many as 103 people have been identified who were living there. Some of them were out for work in paddy fields and some children had gone to residential schools. Search for them is on."