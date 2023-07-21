The heavy downpour in Maharashtra has thrown the life in state out of normal with rain leading to waterlogging and services disruptions in many districts. As per the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to intense spells of rainfall is expected at isolated places in Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and ghat areas of Pune during the next 3 to 4 hours.

Earlier, the weather department issued a ‘red’ alert for four districts, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar, and forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the regions till Saturday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on high alert in all the regions and undertaking rescue operation wherever required. In view of the weather alerts, the administration in Thane and Palghar have also announced school holidays. In Mumbai, the intensity of rains is rising with time and the city is witnessing waterlogging and massive traffic jams. The operation of Mumbai local trains is also disrupted with over 100 local trains canceled as per the news platform Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra rains: Increased risk of landslides

The continued rains are increasing the risk of landslides and the administration in Mumbai shifted 100 persons to safer locations after a landslide in the Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar. During the landslide, a large tree fell on the roof of the temple located in Pitamaha Ramji Nagar, prompting N Ward authorities to decide on evacuating people as a precautionary measure.

The precautionary measures by the administration come amid 16 people lost their lives after a landslide struck a tribal hamlet in the Raigad district on Wednesday night.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the accident and said “As many as 103 people have been identified who were living there. Some of them were out for work in paddy fields and some children had gone to residential schools. Search for them is on."