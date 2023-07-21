The heavy downpour in Maharashtra has thrown the life in state out of normal with rain leading to waterlogging and services disruptions in many districts. As per the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to intense spells of rainfall is expected at isolated places in Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and ghat areas of Pune during the next 3 to 4 hours.

