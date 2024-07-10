Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues orange alert for these 6 districts; check forecast for Mumbai, Thane

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain for six districts in Maharashtra.

The alert has been issued for three days from July 12 to 14.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued orange alert for districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas very likely," said IMD issuing alert.

Whereas, yellow alert has been issued for above regions for July 11.

For Mumbai and Thane, the RMC has issued yellow alert for the next four days till July 14.

Palghar is likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 12 and 13.

The maximum and minimum temperatures is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius.

The RMC has also issued yellow alert for Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Vardha, Washim and Yavatmal from July 12 to 14.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning most likely to occur at isolated places," said RMC in a forecast.

Two days ago, normal life was thrown out of gear in the metropolis as incessant showers lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas, disrupting suburban train services and flight operations.

Some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas, forcing schools and colleges to remain shut.

Outlook for other parts of country According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Northeast adjoining east India during next 2 days.

— Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka during 12th-15th; Goa during next 5 days.