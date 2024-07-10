Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues orange alert for these 6 districts; check forecast for Mumbai, Thane

  • For Mumbai and Thane, Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued yellow alert till July 14.

Livemint
Updated10 Jul 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai for the next four days till July 14.
Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai for the next four days till July 14.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain for six districts in Maharashtra.

The alert has been issued for three days from July 12 to 14.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued orange alert for districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

Also Read | Tomato prices soar to ₹90/kg in Delhi-NCR as supplies hit due to rains

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas very likely," said IMD issuing alert.

Whereas, yellow alert has been issued for above regions for July 11.

For Mumbai and Thane, the RMC has issued yellow alert for the next four days till July 14.

Palghar is likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 12 and 13.

The maximum and minimum temperatures is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Trains divereted as part of Madure-Pernem section is under water

The RMC has also issued yellow alert for Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Vardha, Washim and Yavatmal from July 12 to 14.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning most likely to occur at isolated places," said RMC in a forecast.

Two days ago, normal life was thrown out of gear in the metropolis as incessant showers lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas, disrupting suburban train services and flight operations.

Some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas, forcing schools and colleges to remain shut.

Also Read | Monsoon mayhem in India: Heavy rainfall disrupts daily life | Watch videos

Outlook for other parts of country

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Northeast adjoining east India during next 2 days.

— Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka during 12th-15th; Goa during next 5 days.

— Heavy rainfall spell likely over western Himalayan Region during 11th-13th and over East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 10:46 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra Rains: IMD issues orange alert for these 6 districts; check forecast for Mumbai, Thane

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.00
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.8 (-2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Bharat Electronics

333.70
03:58 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.25%)

Ashok Leyland

225.95
03:52 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.4 (-1.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Capri Global Capital

225.65
03:49 PM | 10 JUL 2024
11.15 (5.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

532.60
03:47 PM | 10 JUL 2024
26 (5.13%)

India Cements

295.50
03:29 PM | 10 JUL 2024
13.85 (4.92%)

NLC India

276.40
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
12.9 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue