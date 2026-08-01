Maharashtra rain: Landslide blocks road in Nandurbar, Taloda-Dhadgaon route blocked; IMD issues red alert

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Maharashtra on Friday, triggering a landslide in Nandurbar district, disrupting road connectivity, swelling rivers and reservoirs, and prompting authorities to issue fresh warnings across several districts.

A landslide occurred at Chandsaili Ghat in Nandurbar after continuous rain, according to the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ANI reported. Falling rocks and debris blocked the Taloda-Dhadgaon road, forcing authorities to halt vehicular movement.

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No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Officials said debris clearance operations are underway to restore traffic, while the public has been advised to avoid the route. The Satpura hill region is prone to landslides during the monsoon.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why has the Taloda-Dhadgaon route in Maharashtra been blocked? ⌵ The Taloda-Dhadgaon route in Maharashtra is blocked due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, which caused debris to obstruct the road. 2 What alerts has the IMD issued for Nandurbar during the rain crisis? ⌵ The IMD has issued a red alert for Nandurbar, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and further warning residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel. 3 How are authorities responding to the landslide in Nandurbar? ⌵ Authorities are currently conducting debris clearance operations to restore traffic on the blocked Taloda-Dhadgaon road following the landslide in Nandurbar. 4 Should residents in Gadchiroli be concerned about flooding? ⌵ Yes, residents in Gadchiroli should be concerned, as the release of water from the Medigatta Lakshmi Barrage has created flood-like conditions in the Pranhita and Godavari rivers. 5 What impact has heavy rainfall had on agricultural areas in Maharashtra? ⌵ Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has replenished rivers and helped revive drying crops, bringing relief to farmers, despite causing damage in some districts.

IMD issues red alert for Nandurbar The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Nandurbar, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, according to a report by ABP.

In view of the weather warning a one-day holiday for all schools, colleges and anganwadis in the district has been announced.

The weather office also issued a three-hour yellow nowcast alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, predicting light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious.

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Flood risk increases in Gadchiroli, Pandharpur In Gadchiroli district, around 9.71 lakh cusecs of water is being released from the Medigatta Lakshmi Barrage after all 85 gates were opened due to heavy inflows, according to a Lokmat report.

The discharge has created flood-like conditions in the Pranhita and Godavari rivers, prompting authorities to alert residents living in low-lying areas to move to safer places if necessary.

Water releases from the Ujani Dam (80,000 cusecs) and Veer Dam (43,000 cusecs) have also significantly raised water levels in the Bhima and Chandrabhaga rivers.

The historic Pundalik Temple in Pandharpur has been submerged, while eight Kolhapur-type weirs on the Bhima River are underwater. The administration has prohibited devotees from entering river ghats for bathing as a safety measure.

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Pune records nearly 180% of normal rainfall Pune district has recorded 556.3 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, nearly 179.9% of its normal seasonal rainfall of 309.3 mm.

Maval taluka has received the highest rainfall at 1,680.3 mm, while Khed has recorded the highest departure from normal rainfall at 390.9%.

Heavy rain damages houses in Jalna Heavy rainfall over the past two days has also affected Jalna district, where more than 65 mm of rain was recorded in 39 of the district's 50 revenue circles.

The district received an average of 83 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Bhokardan taluka recording the highest precipitation.

Three houses were reportedly damaged in Badnapur and Mantha talukas. However, the rainfall has also replenished rivers and streams and revived drying crops, bringing relief to farmers.

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