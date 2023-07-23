Raigad Landslide: Search operation enters fourth day; 81 people still missing

Raigad Landslide: Search operation enters fourth day; 81 people still missing1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST
The search and rescue efforts continue for the fourth day in Maharashtra's Raigad district after a massive landslide that has claimed 27 lives.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies on Sunday resumed their search and rescue efforts for the fourth consecutive day at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district.
