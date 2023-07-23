Raigad Landslide: Search operation enters fourth day; 81 people still missing

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies on Sunday resumed their search and rescue efforts for the fourth consecutive day at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

As reported by PTI, the massive landslide in the area resulted in the tragic loss of at least 27 lives. As of the morning's update, the NDRF official reported that no bodies have been recovered yet during the ongoing search and rescue operation.

As of Saturday, the death toll from the landslide has reached 27, and there are still 81 individuals who remain unaccounted for, as stated by officials. The devastating landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, approximately 80 km away from Mumbai, occurring on Wednesday night.

At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris, officials said. The search and rescue operation was called off on Saturday night due to bad light and inclement weather and resumed on Sunday morning.

The rescue operation is being carried out manually as earth movers and excavators could not be easily moved to the village in the absence of a pucca road. Of the 27 bodies recovered so far, 12 are women, 10 men and four children, while one person is unidentified, officials said.

Nine members of a family had perished in the disaster, they said.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met residents of Irshalwadi. He said people living in landslide-prone areas in Maharashtra should be moved to safer locations. “Not just Irsahlwadi. All such localities should be rehabilitated in nearby villages or areas," he said. The former chief minister said he had planned a scheme to rehabilitate villages residing in landslide-prone areas to safer places.

