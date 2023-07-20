Schools and colleges in both Raigad and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra will remain closed on Thursday due to heavy rainfall. Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase and Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda have each declared a holiday for educational institutions in their respective districts to ensure safety during the heavy rains.

As reported by ANI, “Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of heavy rains. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of heavy rainfall."

As a precautionary measure, all government and private schools in Mumbai will remain closed today due to the forecast of heavy rainfall in certain areas of the city. The weather office has issued an orange alert for some parts of Mumbai for today.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that schools in areas affected by heavy rainfall will stay closed. However, the local administration will have the authority to make the final call on school closures based on the specific weather conditions in each region.

Furthermore, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas experienced heavy rainfall, leading to disruptions in local train services on certain routes. More than 100 suburban trains were cancelled throughout the day, causing significant inconvenience to numerous commuters, PTI reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, visited the Disaster Management Department located at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. During the visit, he assessed the situation following the heavy rains that affected Mumbai and its neighbouring regions.

"In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai and the orange alert issued by the IMD, Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde visited the Disaster Management Department at BMC Headquarters and reviewed the situation. The Chief Minister appreciated the pre-monsoon works and various measures taken by the municipal administration," the BMC tweeted.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in many districts. "Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are very likely," stated the IMD in its morning bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies)