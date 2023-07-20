As reported by ANI, “Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of heavy rains. IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today in view of heavy rainfall."