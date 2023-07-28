Maharashtra Rain: Schools to remain closed in these districts on Friday; IMD issues red alert1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Palghar district will be closed on Friday due to heavy rainfall alerts. Similar closures in Ratnagiri and Thane districts. IMD issued red alerts for Mumbai and Raigad districts, and orange alerts for Thane and Palghar districts.
The district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar has announced the closure of schools and colleges on Friday due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the weather department in the district. Similar closures will be observed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts as well.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×