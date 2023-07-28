comScore
Maharashtra Rain: Schools to remain closed in these districts on Friday; IMD issues red alert

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST Livemint

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Palghar district will be closed on Friday due to heavy rainfall alerts. Similar closures in Ratnagiri and Thane districts. IMD issued red alerts for Mumbai and Raigad districts, and orange alerts for Thane and Palghar districts.

Mumbai, India - July 27, 2023: Water logging at Maharshi Karve Road, between Churchgate and Marine Drives in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times) (HT_PRINT)Premium
The district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar has announced the closure of schools and colleges on Friday due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the weather department in the district. Similar closures will be observed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts as well.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Friday. Different parts of the city witnessed waterlogging on Thursday.

Schools and colleges were closed as Mumbai received 90 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall until Thursday, as reported by the weather department.

"Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM (Wednesday)," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) noted.

Also Read: Maharashtra rain update: IMD issues red alert, says 'monsoon has aggravated'

"Monsoon in entire Maharashtra has aggravated as it is active in the Southwest region. We've given a red alert warning for Mumbai since 223 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Colaba in the last 24 hours and 145 mm in Santacruz. For today, we've given an orange alert warning in Mumbai...We've announced yellow and orange alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada respectively," IMD official Sunil Kamble said.

On Thursday, the IMD in Mumbai issued a red alert for the city and the neighbouring Raigad district, indicating the prediction of heavy rainfall. At the same time, the adjoining Thane and Palghar districts were issued orange alerts, signalling the likelihood of significant rainfall in those areas as well.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, both the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) and the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded significant rainfall, IMD Mumbai stated.

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking spokesperson said buses on five routes in the western suburbs had to be diverted due to rain in the evening, though there were no diversions during the first half of the day, PTI reported.

The Colaba observatory recorded extremely heavy rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 145.1 mm rainfall during the same period. These rainfall measurements indicate that there were substantial precipitation levels in both areas, with the island city experiencing a higher amount of rainfall compared to the suburbs.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST
