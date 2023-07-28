"Monsoon in entire Maharashtra has aggravated as it is active in the Southwest region. We've given a red alert warning for Mumbai since 223 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Colaba in the last 24 hours and 145 mm in Santacruz. For today, we've given an orange alert warning in Mumbai...We've announced yellow and orange alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada respectively," IMD official Sunil Kamble said.