Maharashtra rain: Temples submerged, train services disrupted in these cities

Heavy rainfall has created havoc in various parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Nashik. The downpour has also disrupted road traffic movement and suburban train services in Mumbai city and its adjoining areas due to water logging.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Heavy rainfall has created havoc in various parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Nashik. The downpour has also disrupted road traffic movement and suburban train services in Mumbai city and its adjoining areas due to water logging.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall has created havoc in various parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Nashik. The downpour has also disrupted road traffic movement and suburban train services in Mumbai city and its adjoining areas due to water logging.
A total of four persons were injured in two wall collapse incidents and a four year old boy was washed away in Thane city due to heavy rainfall situation on Thursday evening in the state, according to news agency PTI. A frantic search was on to trace him, a civic official said.
A total of four persons were injured in two wall collapse incidents and a four year old boy was washed away in Thane city due to heavy rainfall situation on Thursday evening in the state, according to news agency PTI. A frantic search was on to trace him, a civic official said.
According to ANI reports, various temples were inundated under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rainfall in the area yesterday evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to ANI reports, various temples were inundated under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rainfall in the area yesterday evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rainfall started at around 4.30 pm in several parts of Mumbai, with the showers getting intense between 5 pm to 6 pm, leading to some spots getting more than 50 millimetres (mm) in the one-hour period, a civic official told PTI.
The rainfall started at around 4.30 pm in several parts of Mumbai, with the showers getting intense between 5 pm to 6 pm, leading to some spots getting more than 50 millimetres (mm) in the one-hour period, a civic official told PTI.
They informed that some parts of north Mumbai witnessed 60 to 90 mm rainfall in a couple of hours.
They informed that some parts of north Mumbai witnessed 60 to 90 mm rainfall in a couple of hours.
A disaster management department officer said train services on the Central Railway were stopped between 7.50 pm and 8.20 pm due to water-logging on tracks at Kalwa and Thane stations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A disaster management department officer said train services on the Central Railway were stopped between 7.50 pm and 8.20 pm due to water-logging on tracks at Kalwa and Thane stations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Suburban services on the busy corridor were crippled in the night due to water-logging on tracks in Thane and Diva sections and decoupling of a goods train near Titwala station, Railway officials said, adding that the services between Mumbai CSMT-Khopoli and Mumbai CSMT-Kasara sections, on both fast and slow corridors, were thrown out of gear for a few hours.
Suburban services on the busy corridor were crippled in the night due to water-logging on tracks in Thane and Diva sections and decoupling of a goods train near Titwala station, Railway officials said, adding that the services between Mumbai CSMT-Khopoli and Mumbai CSMT-Kasara sections, on both fast and slow corridors, were thrown out of gear for a few hours.
According to the officials, rainwater accumulated on rail tracks at Kalwa in Thane district. Due to track inundation, train services on fast line were completely stopped for sometime, while those on slow line were delayed.
According to the officials, rainwater accumulated on rail tracks at Kalwa in Thane district. Due to track inundation, train services on fast line were completely stopped for sometime, while those on slow line were delayed.
Apart from Kalwa, water-logging was also reported from low-lying areas in Dadar, Parel, Sion, Nahur, Byculla (all Mumbai) and Thane station. However, water level receded after rains stopped, the civic officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from Kalwa, water-logging was also reported from low-lying areas in Dadar, Parel, Sion, Nahur, Byculla (all Mumbai) and Thane station. However, water level receded after rains stopped, the civic officials said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a similar incident, the protection wall of a nullah in Majiwada collapsed due to downpour, but no one was injured, the officials added.
In a similar incident, the protection wall of a nullah in Majiwada collapsed due to downpour, but no one was injured, the officials added.