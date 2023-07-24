Due to the heavy rainfall in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, all schools in the area will remain closed today.

As reported by ANI, the District Collector, Yogesh Mhase, announced this decision in response to the Orange Alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Raigad.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate spells of rain to likely occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts during the next 3-4 hours.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district on Sunday night, which blocked the movement of traffic towards the state capital, a police official said.

As reported by PTI, a 48-year-old man got swept away after falling into a swollen river in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

the incident took place at around 6.45 pm on Sunday when the man, from Adagpada at Samba in the Talasari area, was crossing the Kolha Creek river, district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

The man fell into the water body and got swept away. Efforts were on to trace him, the official added.

IMD Mumbai said, "Nowcast warning issued at 13.00 Hrs. Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad during the next 3-4 hours."

As a result of a devastating landslide that hit a tribal village in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, located about 80 km from Mumbai, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the authorities have reported the recovery of 27 bodies, while 57 people remain missing. The incident has led to a tragic loss of life and many families have been affected.

In response to this heartbreaking event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed his concern and support for the affected children who have lost both parents in the landslide. He announced his intention to personally adopt these children in the wake of the disaster.

"All the expenses on education and other things will be occured through the Shrikant Shinde Foundation, run by CM Eknath Shinde's son. An FD (Fixed deposit) will be made for each kid to fund their education," said Mangesh Chivte, OSD, to CM Eknath Shinde.

CM Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to execute the rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies)ed