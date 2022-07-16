Maharashtra Rains: 102 lives lost in rain and flood incidents since 1 June

Maharashtra Rains: 102 lives lost in rain and flood incidents since 1 June1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
Two deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and a total of 68 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state.
With incessant rains pouring down on the state for past couple of days, Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index on 16 July said that a total of 102 lives have been lost in rain and flood-related incidents that struck the state since 1 June.
Two deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and a total of 68 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state, it added. Meanwhile, the death toll of animals stands at 189 so far.
Citing the seriousness of the situation, a total of 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have been positioned by the government in several districts of the state.
Around 11,836 persons have been evacuated so far, and 73 relief camps have been set up.
Earlier on 14 July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar. The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.5 mm) at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra on 17 July.
Maharashtra's 28 districts have been reportedly affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahemadnagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna,Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded,Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.
Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains were on red alert till July 14, with an orange alert over Mumbai.
With ANI inputs.
