The deaths were caused by floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among other reasons, according to the report
Since the onset of monsoon season on June 1, at least 104 people have reportedly died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, according to the state disaster management authority. The report stated that the fatalities occurring between June 1 and July 16, and two of the deaths recorded on Sunday, one each in Jalgaon and Amravati districts.
According to the report, these deaths were caused by floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among other reasons. According to the latest data released on Sunday, two villages in the state were affected by heavy rains and three people have been reported missing.
This comes at a time when several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, have been witnessing moderate rainfall, the report said. Following heavy showers for more than a week, rains have abated in the state, including in Mumbai. Notably, it was a sunny day in the state capital on Sunday.
The report further noted that the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 12.8 mm rainfall while the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs registered 23.3 mm showers. Ratnagiri district received an average 20.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the Parshuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa highway was shut for traffic. Meanwhile, traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway was earlier this month diverted following a landslide in the Parshuram Ghat section near Chiplun. Additionally, Gadchiroli district witnessed 20 mm average rainfall on Sunday.
The report noted that Godavari and Indravati rivers in the state were flowing above the danger mark, while three other rivers were flowing close to the danger level, adding that as many as 10,600 people have been shifted to safer locations in Gadchiroli district so far. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the district, the report added.
Meanwhile, at least 12 passengers were killed after their bus heading towards Maharashtra fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, a senior government official said. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said 15 people were rescued. Twelve people had boarded the bus in Indore, he told reporters in Bhopal. The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people, another official said.
