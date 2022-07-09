In the Konkan region, Parshuram ghat near Chiplun city on the Mumbai-Goa Highway is shut for traffic fearing landslides, the department said. In the coastal Ratnagiri district, Jagbudi and Kodwali rivers are flowing above the warning level and district authorities have appealed to people to take necessary precautions. Etapalli to Bhamaragad state highway in the Gachiroli district was also shut for traffic due to floods, the bulletin said. "At least 120 people have been shifted to safer places in the Gadchiroli district," it said.

