Maharashtra rains: Communication lost with 128 villages, CM Shinde directs officials for safe evacuation2 min read . 07:13 PM IST
- On Friday and Saturday, heavy rains lashed Gadchiroli district, Hingoli and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region.
As many as 130 villages in three Maharashtra districts were affected by the floods triggered by heavy rains in the state for the last couple of days. At least 200 people were evacuated from the region but no casualties were reported.
On Friday and Saturday, heavy rains lashed Gadchiroli district, Hingoli and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region. Residents have been evacuated two villages in the Hingoli district and of Hadgaon village which is located downstream of the Asana river. In Gadchiroli district, communication with 128 villages is lost due to heavy rains.
A Hingoli district official told PTI that a heavy downpour led to the rise in the water level of the Asana river on Friday night. "The low-lying areas in Kurunda and Kinhola villages in Vasmat tehsil were badly affected," he said. At least 200 people have been moved to safety so far but some of them went back to their houses after the river water receded.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the district collector of Hingoli to evacuate the residents and provide them other forms of relief. "You should ensure the safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them."
In the 24 hours ending 8 AM on Friday, the Hingoli district had recorded 230.70 mm rainfall, which is 26.84 per cent of its annual average rainfall, the district authorities said in a statement.
In the Konkan region, Parshuram ghat near Chiplun city on the Mumbai-Goa Highway is shut for traffic fearing landslides, the department said. In the coastal Ratnagiri district, Jagbudi and Kodwali rivers are flowing above the warning level and district authorities have appealed to people to take necessary precautions. Etapalli to Bhamaragad state highway in the Gachiroli district was also shut for traffic due to floods, the bulletin said. "At least 120 people have been shifted to safer places in the Gadchiroli district," it said.
"We have made all the necessary arrangements (for accommodating people) in the Zilla Parishad school. Tankers of clean drinking water are being made available from Vasmat. Food is also prepared for the flood-affected people," said Hingoli district collector Jitendra Papalkar.
