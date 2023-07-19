Maharashtra rains: From schools to offices, what is open and closed on 20 July2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:44 PM IST
IMD has issued weather alerts for several districts of Maharashtra and expects heavy to very heavy rains on 20 July
Maharashtra is battering heavy rains with the met department issuing weather alerts for various regions of the state. The waterlogging situation in the state is creating traffic snarls at some important junctions slowing down the state. The operation of railways, especially Mumbai local trains is facing snags at multiple locations affecting the movement of people.
Chief Minister orders early closure of offices on Wednesday
Given the heavy rains in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered that government offices should be closed early so that the employees can reach home on time. The order comes amid long traffic snarls in the city and disruption of the operation of Mumbai local trains.
Currently, there is no order on the closure of offices and they are expected to remain open on 20 July.
The Chief Minister said that the NDRF and SDRF teams are on high alert and are working on rescue operations in the state. "All the emergency agencies NDRFs, SDRFs, and Municipal cooperation's, everyone is on alert mode. They are working on rescue operations and assure the public gets proper relief facilities. Since morning I am in contact with the Secretaries and DMs, and people are being shifted to safe places," CM Shinde said.