Maharashtra is battering heavy rains with the met department issuing weather alerts for various regions of the state. The waterlogging situation in the state is creating traffic snarls at some important junctions slowing down the state. The operation of railways, especially Mumbai local trains is facing snags at multiple locations affecting the movement of people.

Amid the continuous heavy rains for the last two days, several services in the state are disrupted. Maharashtra rains: Here's what's open and closed Schools to remain shut in several districts The administration in Mumbai and several other districts of Maharashtra has decided to keep the schools shut on 20 July owing to the heavy rains in the state and the warning by the weather department that the rains may continue on Thursday. "In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai, considering the safety of the students, the Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for tomorrow, 20th July, for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools (Nursery to Class 12) of all management in the Mumbai Metropolis," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The State Disaster Management Unit of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts have also decided to keep the schools shut on Thursday. Colleges to remain shut in Palghar and Gadchiroli The administration of Palghar and Gadchiroli districts have decided to keep the colleges closed on Thursday owing to the ‘Red alert’ issued by the Indian Meteorological Department. The collector of Palghar announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the district (schools and colleges) in expectation of the heavy rains in the district.

Chief Minister orders early closure of offices on Wednesday

Given the heavy rains in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered that government offices should be closed early so that the employees can reach home on time. The order comes amid long traffic snarls in the city and disruption of the operation of Mumbai local trains.

Currently, there is no order on the closure of offices and they are expected to remain open on 20 July.

The Chief Minister said that the NDRF and SDRF teams are on high alert and are working on rescue operations in the state. "All the emergency agencies NDRFs, SDRFs, and Municipal cooperation's, everyone is on alert mode. They are working on rescue operations and assure the public gets proper relief facilities. Since morning I am in contact with the Secretaries and DMs, and people are being shifted to safe places," CM Shinde said.