Maharashtra rains: From schools to offices, what is open and closed on 20 July

The Chief Minister said that the NDRF and SDRF teams are on high alert and are working on rescue operations in the state. "All the emergency agencies NDRFs, SDRFs, and Municipal cooperation's, everyone is on alert mode. They are working on rescue operations and assure the public gets proper relief facilities. Since morning I am in contact with the Secretaries and DMs, and people are being shifted to safe places," CM Shinde said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}