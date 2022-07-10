Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues red, orange alert for Vidarbha; check details

IMD predicted that isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Vidarbha on July 13, while Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Vidarbha during 10 -12 July.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid the continuous downpour of the western region for past couple of days, India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alert for Vidarbha region of Maharashtra from July 11-13. The weather departed predicted the region will receive over 100-200 mm of rains and cautioned alert.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid the continuous downpour of the western region for past couple of days, India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alert for Vidarbha region of Maharashtra from July 11-13. The weather departed predicted the region will receive over 100-200 mm of rains and cautioned alert.
"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Vidarbha during next 4-5 days," IMD press release said on 10 July.
"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Vidarbha during next 4-5 days," IMD press release said on 10 July.
"Intense wet spell likely to continue over Telangana, Vidarbha & adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh on 10th & 11th July, 2022," IMD added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Intense wet spell likely to continue over Telangana, Vidarbha & adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh on 10th & 11th July, 2022," IMD added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It added that isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Vidarbha on July 13, while Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Vidarbha during 10 -12 July.
It added that isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Vidarbha on July 13, while Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Vidarbha during 10 -12 July.
Citing the upcoming heavy downpour, the IMD cautioned flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses in urban areas.
Citing the upcoming heavy downpour, the IMD cautioned flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses in urban areas.
Earlier in the day, State Disaster Management Department (SDMD) of Maharashtra said a total of 76 people have lost their lives since 1 June and of them, nine died in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier in the day, State Disaster Management Department (SDMD) of Maharashtra said a total of 76 people have lost their lives since 1 June and of them, nine died in the last 24 hours.
Apart from this, 125 animals have also lost their lives in the rain and flood-related incidents in the state since 1 June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from this, 125 animals have also lost their lives in the rain and flood-related incidents in the state since 1 June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 8 July issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 8 July issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days.
While on July 6, the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10 July.
While on July 6, the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10 July.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation and directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Chief minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation and directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.