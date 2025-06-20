Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues ‘Red Alert’ warning of very heavy rainfall in THESE districts today

Maharashtra rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued alerts for several districts of Maharashtra after heavy rains lashed parts of the state, causing several rivers to rise above the danger mark.

Advertisement

In an official release, the IMD issued a ‘red alert’ warning of heavy to very heavy rain and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Palghar district and Ghat (hilly) areas of Nashik and Pune district.

Furthermore, an orange alert warning of heavy rains was sounded for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ratnagiri districts, along with the Ghats of Satara district. The alerts will be valid till 8.30 am on July 20. In Raigad, the Amba and Kundalika rivers have crossed the danger level, and a warning has been issued for the Patalganga river as well.

According to a report by PTI, the Jagbudi river is also flowing above the danger level in Ratnagiri.

Advertisement

The water of some rivers, like Amba and Jagbudi, entered a few towns on the banks. In western Maharashtra, the Indrayani and some other rivers are in flood.

Advertisement

In Nashik, the Godavari River is swollen due to heavy rains in the catchment area. In Sindhudurg district, access to Nadar village in Kudal tehsil has been cut off due to overflowing of the local Hateri river.

Nashik, Jun 19 (ANI): A temple submerges under the Godavari river due to incessant rainfall, in Nashik on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

**EDS: GRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Pune: Waterlogging at the premises of Morya Gosavi Ganpati Temple after Pawna Lake overflowed due to heavy rains, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_19_2025_000247B)

Advertisement

People have been using an alternative iron bridge close to the site, officials said. A landslide occurred at Kuchambe village in Sangmeshwar tehsil of Ratnagiri, and the villagers have been shifted to safer locations.

In Raigad, the Amba and Kundalika rivers have crossed the danger level.

As per the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Cell, Mumbai recorded the highest 142.6 mm rainfall in the state in the 24 hours ending at 11 am, followed by 134.1 mm rain in Raigad district, 120.9 mm in Palghar district, 90.3 mm in Thane and 60.5 mm in Mumbai suburban district.

(With inputs from PTI)