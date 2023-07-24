Maharashtra rains: Landslide blocks traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:17 AM IST
A landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has blocked traffic towards Mumbai. Search and rescue efforts continue in the Raigad district after a devastating landslide killed 27 people and left 81 missing.
Mumbai rains: A landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district on Sunday night, which blocked the movement of traffic towards the state capital, a police official said, adding that it took place around 10.30 pm, in which nobody was injured.
