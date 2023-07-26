Maharashtra rains: The India Meteorological Department has issued 'red' alert in Raigad, Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri districts for 26th July. Moreover, an Orange alert has been issued in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till July 27. The weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27.

Authorities have declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department