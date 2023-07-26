Maharashtra rains: Orange alert in Mumbai today; Vihar and Tansa lakes overflows. See updates here1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Maharashtra rains: Authorities have declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department.
Maharashtra rains: The India Meteorological Department has issued 'red' alert in Raigad, Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri districts for 26th July. Moreover, an Orange alert has been issued in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.
Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbaikars, Vihar and Tansa lakes started overflowing today (July 26, 2023) at 00.48 midnight and 4:35 AM respectively, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.
Speaking of traffic and local train status in Mumbai, currently the Central and the Western Railway is functional normal.
Earlier on 25 July, amid heavy rains, the road near IT Park in Goregaon area of Mumbai had caved in. As per the report, one-way traffic was also stopped due to road subsidence. Prior to that, landslide occurred on a hill behind an eight-storey building in Andheri area of Mumbai prompting the authorities to evacuate people from the structure. There was no report of injury to anyone in the incident.