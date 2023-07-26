Earlier on 25 July, amid heavy rains, the road near IT Park in Goregaon area of Mumbai had caved in. As per the report, one-way traffic was also stopped due to road subsidence. Prior to that, landslide occurred on a hill behind an eight-storey building in Andheri area of Mumbai prompting the authorities to evacuate people from the structure. There was no report of injury to anyone in the incident.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}