Mumbai, Thane likely to receive heavy rain on July 14; IMD issues red alert in 4 Maharashtra districts, orange for 3

  • The weather department has issued red alert for Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, orange alert for Thane and yellow alert for Mumbai.

Livemint
Updated13 Jul 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Waterlogging after heavy rains at Jambali Naka market in Thane on July 13.
Waterlogging after heavy rains at Jambali Naka market in Thane on July 13.

Four districts of Maharashtra are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, July 14, as the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a red alert.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely,” said RMC.

Whereas, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad and Pune.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Palghar.

Whereas, for July 15, an orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Parbhani.

Most parts of Vidarbha region is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. However, orange alert has been issued for July 15.

IMD forecast

Red Alert

IMD has issued red alert for Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and Gujarat Region.

Forecast

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 13 to; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 14 and 15; Gujarat Region on July 13 and 16 and Saurashtra and Kutch on July 16 and 17.

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh; East Uttar Pradesh on July 13, Chhattisgarh on July 13 and 14 and Odisha on July 14 and 15.

IMD added that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over East and Northeast India during next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 13thJuly

Flood alert

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Southern parts of Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka.

Low flash flood risk likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Southern parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 09:12 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai, Thane likely to receive heavy rain on July 14; IMD issues red alert in 4 Maharashtra districts, orange for 3

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue