Four districts of Maharashtra are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, July 14, as the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a red alert.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely," said RMC.

Whereas, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad and Pune.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Palghar.

Whereas, for July 15, an orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Parbhani.

Most parts of Vidarbha region is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. However, orange alert has been issued for July 15.

IMD forecast Red Alert IMD has issued red alert for Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and Gujarat Region.

Forecast Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 13 to; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 14 and 15; Gujarat Region on July 13 and 16 and Saurashtra and Kutch on July 16 and 17.

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh; East Uttar Pradesh on July 13, Chhattisgarh on July 13 and 14 and Odisha on July 14 and 15.

IMD added that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over East and Northeast India during next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 13thJuly

Flood alert Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Southern parts of Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka.

Low flash flood risk likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Southern parts of Assam and Meghalaya.



