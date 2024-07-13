Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai, Thane likely to receive heavy rain on July 14; IMD issues red alert in 4 Maharashtra districts, orange for 3

Mumbai, Thane likely to receive heavy rain on July 14; IMD issues red alert in 4 Maharashtra districts, orange for 3

Livemint

  • The weather department has issued red alert for Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, orange alert for Thane and yellow alert for Mumbai.

Waterlogging after heavy rains at Jambali Naka market in Thane on July 13.

Four districts of Maharashtra are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, July 14, as the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a red alert.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely," said RMC.

Whereas, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad and Pune.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Palghar.

Whereas, for July 15, an orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Parbhani.

Most parts of Vidarbha region is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. However, orange alert has been issued for July 15.

IMD forecast

Red Alert

IMD has issued red alert for Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and Gujarat Region.

Forecast

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 13 to; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 14 and 15; Gujarat Region on July 13 and 16 and Saurashtra and Kutch on July 16 and 17.

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh; East Uttar Pradesh on July 13, Chhattisgarh on July 13 and 14 and Odisha on July 14 and 15.

IMD added that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over East and Northeast India during next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 13thJuly

Flood alert

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Southern parts of Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka.

Low flash flood risk likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Southern parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.