Maharashtra rains: NDRF deployed in Pune, IndiGo advisory for Mumbai amid orange alert - 10 points to know

  • Maharashtra is experiencing heavy to extremely heavy rain on August 4. An orange alert is issued for Mumbai, while a red alert is in place for Palghar, Pune, and Satara districts.

Maharashtra rain furry: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Pune.
Maharashtra rain furry: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Pune.

Maharashtra rain furry: Several areas of Maharashtra has been put on heavy to extremly heavy rain alert today i.e. on 4 August. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on August 4. Furthermore, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued a red alert for the districts of Palghar, Pune, and Satara in Maharashtra.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates

Here are 10 points you need to know about Maharashtra rains:

1. An orange alert has also been issued for Thane, along with four other districts in Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Nashik.

2. In a post on X, Mumbai Rains wrote, “Mumbai, Thane and Palghar likely to witness more heavy to very heavy rain crossing 200 mm rain in the next 36 hours. Waterlogging is likely. The rain isn't over yet. Avoid unnecessary travel towards the city and suburbs for tomorrow.”

3. Speaking of flight status, an update by budget carrier IndiGo said that, “#Mumbai is experiencing continuous rainfall, which may impact flight schedules and cause waterlogging and traffic congestion. Please keep a close watch on your flight status and allow extra time for your journey to the airport. Thank you for your understanding.”

4. Video shared by news agency PTI showed heavy rain along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

5. MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrived at the flood-affected area in Ekta Nagar. He addressed the people there and said, "Yesterday I met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai ...we discussed about the rainfall situation and illegal activities around Mutha River and the riverfront development project. He has sanctioned 10 lakh each to the next kin of two victims who died during the flood last week..," as quoted by news agency ANI.

 

6. The Indian Army has deployed an army column in the Ekta Nagar area in response to ongoing heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Khadakwasla Dam, following a request from the District Magistrate. The army said, “The column consists of about 100 personnel, including engineers and medical staff, equipped with necessary vehicles and supplies.”

7. The NDRF has shared an update saying that two teams have been deployed in Balewadi and Chinchwad, Pune, in response to continuous rainfall and a red alert in the Pune district.

8. Locals near the Khandakwasla dam of Pune are being relocated as 35,000 cusec litres of water will be released from it because heavy rainfall has raised water levels in Mutha river.

 

9. Video posted by news agency ANI showed Water level of Mutha River rising due to incessant rainfall in parts of city. As per Punekar News, the Mula-Mutha river water level under the Aga Khan Bridge in Pune is also rising which connects Koregaon Park to Kalyani Nagar.

10. Visuals from Pimpri-Chinchwad showed water entering Morya Gosavi Ganpati temple.

(With inputs from agencies)

