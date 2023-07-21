Amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar districts for today. Moreover, the weather office has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Satara.

All schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar districts will remain closed today in view of the heavy rain alert, informed collectors of the respective districts on Thursday. The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare. Thane residents have also been asked to stay indoors in view of the heavy rainfall in the district.

Amid heavy rains in Palghar, the district administration has instructed 23 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to be prepared to deal with torrential rains, officials said as reported by PTI on Thursday. As per District Magistrate Office Palghar, the district administration in Palghar, Maharashtra, gave 23 NDRF members instructions to be ready amid persistent downpours. The DMO added that the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has also been informed through a letter to remain alert and provide necessary assistance.

In Palghar, three persons died on Thursday in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Palghar district, which witnessed heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day.

Meanwhile, a devastating landslide hit in Maharashtra's Raigad district yesterday which claimed the lives of at least 16 people as heavy rains struck the remote hilly tribal village overnight. The NDRF, which was engaged in the rescue mission, had to stop its day-long search and rescue operation for survivors due to a downpour. As many as 21 people were rescued from the site. This was the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the one that hit Malin village under Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district on July 30, 2014.The 2014 landslide, which claimed 153 lives, had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families.

