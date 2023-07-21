Meanwhile, a devastating landslide hit in Maharashtra's Raigad district yesterday which claimed the lives of at least 16 people as heavy rains struck the remote hilly tribal village overnight. The NDRF, which was engaged in the rescue mission, had to stop its day-long search and rescue operation for survivors due to a downpour. As many as 21 people were rescued from the site. This was the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the one that hit Malin village under Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district on July 30, 2014.The 2014 landslide, which claimed 153 lives, had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families.