Maharashtra rains: Orange alert issued for 2 districts today, yellow alert for rest. Details here1 min read . 03:26 PM IST
- IMD issued an orange alert predicting thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places
Predicting heavy to very heavy rain, Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and Gondia districts for Monday. Meanwhile, flood situation continues to prevail in Sironcha town of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district where large swathes of land are still under water.
Predicting heavy to very heavy rain, Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and Gondia districts for Monday. Meanwhile, flood situation continues to prevail in Sironcha town of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district where large swathes of land are still under water.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, on Sunday said “An orange alert has been issued for Gadchiroli and Gondia on Monday predicting thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, while for the other districts of the state the weather forecasting agency issued Yellow alert."
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, on Sunday said “An orange alert has been issued for Gadchiroli and Gondia on Monday predicting thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, while for the other districts of the state the weather forecasting agency issued Yellow alert."
Several districts have been facing the aftermath of torrential rainfalls, this season, after which the government of Maharashtra has positioned 13 NDRF and three SDRF teams in these states.
Several districts have been facing the aftermath of torrential rainfalls, this season, after which the government of Maharashtra has positioned 13 NDRF and three SDRF teams in these states.
At least 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, and Chandrapur.
At least 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, and Chandrapur.
According to a report from Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index on Saturday, a total of 102 lives were lost in the rain and flood-related incidents that struck Maharashtra since June 1. As per the SDMD, the death toll of animals, so far, stood at 189.
According to a report from Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index on Saturday, a total of 102 lives were lost in the rain and flood-related incidents that struck Maharashtra since June 1. As per the SDMD, the death toll of animals, so far, stood at 189.
Around 11,836 persons were evacuated and 73 relief camps were set up in the state, the July 16 report of Maharashtra SDMD revealed. Two deaths were recorded in the state in the 24 hours on Saturday, and a total of 68 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour.
Around 11,836 persons were evacuated and 73 relief camps were set up in the state, the July 16 report of Maharashtra SDMD revealed. Two deaths were recorded in the state in the 24 hours on Saturday, and a total of 68 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour.