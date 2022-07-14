Maharashtra rains: People risk lives to go fishing in overflowing river. Watch video1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
- A red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday is said to continue for several districts of Maharashtra
With heavy rains lashing parts of Maharashtra the entire week, several regions were flooded. However, people were seen risking their lives for fishing despite the overflowing Pakadiguddam Dam in Chandrapur district.
A red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday is said to continue for several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. There is an Orange alert for rainfall today in Mumbai, Thane, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar.
According to IMD fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.
Amid the rains, the residents of Pegalwadi village were seen crossing a stretch of road filled with knee-level water with their belongings and children on their shoulders and heads.
In another incident in Palghar on Wednesday, a landslide was reported in the Vasai area. Two people were killed in the incident while the another two were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation.
On Monday, various temples submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain over the past three days.
Meanwhile, all the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast.
In Mumbai, the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in the city and its suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperature of the metropolitan has been forecast as 28 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius, respectively.
