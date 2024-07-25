Maharashtra Rains: Pragati Express, other Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled amid torrential downpour. Details here

Several Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts on Thursday. Meanwhile a flood-like situation prevailed across Pune with hundreds being evacuated from low-lying areas.

Anwesha Mitra
Published25 Jul 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Central Railways announced the cancellation of several trains plying between Mumbai and Pune on Thursday amid heavy rainfall. The development came even as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the capital city and adjoining areas. A flood-like situation also emerged across large swathes of Pune on Thursday with around 400 people being evacuated from low-lying areas.

A post shared by the Pune DRM indicated that six trains have been scrapped due to “heavy rainfall, water logging, and increasing water levels in the Badlapur-Vagani section”. It was not immediately clear whether further cancellations would to be announced in the coming hours. 

Mumbai to Pune

Three trains leaving from Mumbai have been cancelled on Thursday evening.

  • Train No. 12123 Deccan Queen Express — Scheduled to depart from CSMT at 5:10 pm for Pune.
  • Train No. 12125 PRAGATI Express — Scheduled to depart from CSMT at 4:25 pm for Pune.
  • Train No. 12127 Intercity Express — Scheduled to depart from CSMT at 06:40 am on Friday for CSMT.

Pune to Mumbai

  • Train No. 12124 Deccan Queen Express — Scheduled to depart from Pune at 07:15 am on Friday for CSMT.
  • Train No. 12126 PRAGATI Express — Scheduled to depart from Pune at 07:50 am on Friday for CSMT.
  • Train No. 12128 Intercity Express — Scheduled to depart from Pune at 5:55 pm for CSMT.

Four people were killed during rain-related accidents in Pune on Thursday while several others are feared trapped. Army and NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations as water entered houses and made some areas nearly inaccessible. The Met department has issued a red alert for the district and forecast “extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas”.

“There is water on the roads and in the houses of people in Pune. There is a lot of rain at Khadakwasla Dam and in the catchment area. The District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner are on alert. Teams of NDRF and SDRF are deployed there. I have spoken to the Army to keep their teams on alert. Preparations have also been made for airlifting operations if needed,” said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 04:43 PM IST
