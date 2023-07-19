Incessant rains overnight in Konkan region of Maharashtra have trigger flood-like situation prompting authorities to relocate people in several villages and some towns to safer areas. NDRF daployed across Maharashtra

After meteorological department warned of moderate to intense spells of heavy rains over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed officials to relocate people in several parts of Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district due to the rising level of Vashisthi river. Pawar had a flood review meeting with Ratnagiri district collector M Devender Singh in Mumbai. He asked the district collector to relocate people living near the flooded river as a precautionary measure. The Deputy Chief Minister also directed district collectors to take precautionary measures immediately and deploy relief work and disaster management teams in view of the incessant rainfall in the city. The Raigad district administration said of the six major rivers in the district, Savitri and Patalganaga were flowing above the danger mark. The water levels in Kundalika and Amba rivers have reached the 'alert' mark, while Gadhi and Ulhas were flowing close to the alert mark, as per the district administrations.

The officials said due to torrential showers, the water from the Patalganga river has entered Aapta and Rasayani areas. In Mahad too, the low-lying areas were inundated from Savitri river water.

The authorities in Ratnagiri said, Jagbudi and Vashisthi rivers are flowing aggressively due to heavy rains. Another river Vashishti was flowing above the 'alert' mark and waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas along the river.

In Ratnagiri several families were shifted to safer locations. At Mirjoli Juwad village, 65 members of 19 families were evacuated, the officials said.

Incessant rains resulted in flooding at Rasayani police station in Raigad district. The entire police station premises including rooms was flooded, and policemen had to wade through over a foot of water.

View Full Image The entire police station premises including rooms was flooded

In Khed and Chiplun district, the civic body and administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. The officials have kept boats ready to evacuate people if necessary. The district administration has also declare two holidays for schools and colleges in view of heavy rains and rising water levels of rivers in the area.

Meanwhile, train services of Konkan Railway were stopped at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon as the Vashishthi river crossed the danger mark following incessant rains, an official said.

The Kochuveli-Indore Express has been stopped at Chiplun station, he said, adding that no train is struck on the Vashishthi railway bridge.

Traffic in Parshuram Ghat was normal, while landslides were reported in Ambenali and Kumbharli ghats and efforts were on to clear the debris, said an official. Traffic is being slowly restored in Kumbharli ghat, he said.

The NDRF said 12 teams have been pre-positioned one team each in Chiplun, Palghar, Mahad and other areas of Maharashtra due to a heavy rain alert, the officials said.