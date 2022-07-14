Maharashtra rains: School holiday today in Pune city

Maharashtra rains: School holiday today in Pune city2 min read . 05:55 AM IST
- Maharashtra rains: The city of Pune and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days
Amid the warning for heavy rainfall alert in various parts of Maharashtra, all the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on today due to a heavy rain forecast.
Amid the warning for heavy rainfall alert in various parts of Maharashtra, all the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on today due to a heavy rain forecast.
The city of Pune and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too. "As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits," said a release from the municipal corporation's education department.
The city of Pune and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too. "As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits," said a release from the municipal corporation's education department.
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also announced a holiday on Thursday. Similar announcement will be made in the rest of the district too, said an official.
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also announced a holiday on Thursday. Similar announcement will be made in the rest of the district too, said an official.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appealed to all the private firms, including the IT companies in and around the city, to encourage their employees to work from home in view of the heavy rainfall warning.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appealed to all the private firms, including the IT companies in and around the city, to encourage their employees to work from home in view of the heavy rainfall warning.
Meanwhile, amidst the onset of torrential monsoons in the state, a red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains till July 14.
Meanwhile, amidst the onset of torrential monsoons in the state, a red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains till July 14.
An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai for the next three days. A high tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday amidst heavy rainfall.
An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai for the next three days. A high tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday amidst heavy rainfall.
Earlier today, IMD predicted moderate to intense spells of rain to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune and Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Latur.
Earlier today, IMD predicted moderate to intense spells of rain to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune and Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Latur.
In Mumbai, the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in the city and its suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperature of the metropolitan has been forecast as 28 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius, respectively.
In Mumbai, the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in the city and its suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperature of the metropolitan has been forecast as 28 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius, respectively.