Maharashtra rains: School holiday today in Pune city

The city of Pune and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too. "As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits," said a release from the municipal corporation's education department.