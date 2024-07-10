Maharashtra rains: Several trains divereted as part of Madure-Pernem section is still under water. Full list here

  • Several trains in Maharashtra have been divereted as water is still oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure - Pernem section.

Livemint
Updated10 Jul 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Maharashtra rains: Several trains divereted as part of Madure-Pernem section is still under water
Maharashtra rains: Several trains divereted as part of Madure-Pernem section is still under water

Several trains in Maharashtra have been divereted as water is still oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure - Pernem section.

Konkan Railway informed, in continuation to Bulletin no. 03 dated 10.07.2024 due to water was oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure - Pernem section the following trains are diverted.

Full list here

Train traffic on the Konkan Railway route was affected since 2.35 pm on Tuesday due to "water oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure-Pernem section," Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge said.

The waterlogging was removed and traffic clearance was given at 10.13 pm on Tuesday, he said.

However, the same issue reoccurred at 2.59 am on Wednesday with a higher intensity, the official said.

In view of this, few trains have been cancelled and diverted from the Konkan Railway route, he said.

As per a bulletin issued by the KRCL on Wednesday, the trains which have been cancelled include 10104 Mandovi Express (from Margao to Mumbai), 50108 Margao to Sawantwadi (Maharashtra) passenger train, 22120 Margao to Mumbai Tejas Express, 12052 Margao to Mumbai Janashatabdi Express and 10106 Sawantwadi-Diva Express.

The diverted trains are 19577 Tirunelveli -Jamnagar Express, 16336 Nagarcoil-Gandhidham Express, 12283 Ernakulum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, 22655 Ernakulum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express and 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Express, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 09:54 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra rains: Several trains divereted as part of Madure-Pernem section is still under water. Full list here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
09:32 AM | 10 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Tata Steel

171.90
09:32 AM | 10 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Bharat Electronics

338.00
09:32 AM | 10 JUL 2024
3.45 (1.03%)

ITC

453.25
09:32 AM | 10 JUL 2024
0.5 (0.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

584.05
09:32 AM | 10 JUL 2024
40.9 (7.53%)

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

1,540.90
09:32 AM | 10 JUL 2024
94.25 (6.52%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,221.80
09:32 AM | 10 JUL 2024
233.9 (5.87%)

Mankind Pharma

2,201.35
09:32 AM | 10 JUL 2024
97.35 (4.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue